Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third T20 International between India and the West Indies here on Sunday.

India:

Also Read | Erling Haaland Transfer News: Manchester City Favourites For Borussia Dortmund Striker.

Ruturaj Gaikwad c K Mayers b Holder 4

Ishan Kishan b Roston Chase 34

Also Read | Valencia vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?.

Shreyas Iyer c Holder b Hayden Walsh 25

Rohit Sharma b Dominic Drakes 7

Suryakumar Yadav c Rovman Powell b Romario Shepherd 65

Venkatesh Iyer not out 35

Extras: (lb-10, w-4) 14

Total: 184/5 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 10-1, 63-2, 66-3, 93-4, 184-5

Bowling: Jason Holder 4-0-29-1, Romario Shepherd 4-0-50-1, Roston Chase 4-0-23-1, Hayden Walsh 4-0-30-1, Dominic Drakes 3-0-37-1, Fabian Allen 1-0-5-0. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)