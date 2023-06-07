London, Jun 7 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the World Test Championship Final between India and Australia, here on Wednesday.

Australia 1st Innings

David Warner c Bharat b Thakur 43

Usman Khawaja c Bharat b Siraj 0

Marnus Labuschagne batting 26

Steven Smith batting 2

Extras (B-1, LB-1) 2

Total: (For Two Wickets in 23 Overs) 73

Fall of Wickets: 1-2, 2-71

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 6-1-12-0, Mohammed Siraj 6-2-16-1, Umesh Yadav 6-1-27-0, Shardul Thakur 5-1-16-1. PTI

