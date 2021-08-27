Leeds, Aug 27 (PTI) Scoreboard on day three of the third Test between India and England here on Friday.
India 1st Innings: 78
England 1st Innings: (Overnight 423/8)
Rory Burns b Shami 61
Haseeb Hameed b Ravindra Jadeja 68
Dawid Malan c Pant b Siraj 70
Joe Root b Bumrah 121
Jonny Bairstow c Kohli b Shami 29
Jos Buttler c Ishant b Shami 7
Moeen Ali c (sub) Axar b Ravindra Jadeja 8
Sam Curran c (sub) Mayank Agarwal b Siraj 15
Craig Overton lbw b Shami 32
Ollie Robinson b Bumrah 0
James Anderson not out 0
Extras: (B-8, LB-4, NB-8, W-1) 21
Total: (all out in 132.2 overs) 432
Fall of wickets: 1-135, 2-159 , 3-298 , 4-350 , 5-360 , 6-383 , 7-383 , 8-418, 9-431, 10-432.
Bowling: Ishant Sharma 22-0-92-0, Jasprit Bumrah 27.2-10-59-2, Mohammed Shami 28-8-95-4, Mohammed Siraj 23-3-86-2, Ravindra Jadeja 32-8-88-2. MORE PTI
