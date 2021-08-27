Leeds, Aug 27 (PTI) Scoreboard on day three of the third Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st Innings: 78

England 1st Innings: (Overnight 423/8)

Rory Burns b Shami 61

Haseeb Hameed b Ravindra Jadeja 68

Dawid Malan c Pant b Siraj 70

Joe Root b Bumrah 121

Jonny Bairstow c Kohli b Shami 29

Jos Buttler c Ishant b Shami 7

Moeen Ali c (sub) Axar b Ravindra Jadeja 8

Sam Curran c (sub) Mayank Agarwal b Siraj 15

Craig Overton lbw b Shami 32

Ollie Robinson b Bumrah 0

James Anderson not out 0

Extras: (B-8, LB-4, NB-8, W-1) 21

Total: (all out in 132.2 overs) 432

Fall of wickets: 1-135, 2-159 , 3-298 , 4-350 , 5-360 , 6-383 , 7-383 , 8-418, 9-431, 10-432.

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 22-0-92-0, Jasprit Bumrah 27.2-10-59-2, Mohammed Shami 28-8-95-4, Mohammed Siraj 23-3-86-2, Ravindra Jadeja 32-8-88-2. MORE PTI

