Mount Maunganui, Nov 20: Scoreboard of the second T20 International between India and New Zealand here on Sunday. India's Suryakumar Yadav smashed a brilliant century to power the visitors to a total of 191 runs.

India:

Ishan Kishan c Southee b Ish Sodhi 36

Rishabh Pant c Southee b Lockie Ferguson 6

Suryakumar Yadav not out 111

Shreyas Iyerhit wkt b Lockie Ferguson 13

Hardik Pandya c Neesham b Southee 13

Deepak Hooda c Ferguson b Southee 0

Washington Sundar c Neesham b Southee 0

Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 1

Extras: (LB-2, W-9) 11

Total: ( For six wickets in 20 Overs) 191

Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-69, 3-108, 4-190, 5-190, 6-190.

Bowling: Tim Southee 4-0-34-3, Adam Milne 4-0-35-0, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-49-2, James Neesham 1-0-9-0, Ish Sodhi 4-0-35-1, Mitchell Santner 3-0-27-0.

