Centurion, Dec 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day one of the first Test between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.

India:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Verreynne b Burger 17

Rohit Sharma c Burger b Rabada 5

Shubman Gill c Verreynne b Burger 2

Virat Kohli c Verreynne b Rabada 38

Shreyas Iyer b Rabada 31

KL Rahul not out 39

Ravichandran Ashwin c sub (PWA Mulder) b Rabada 8

Shardul Thakur c Elgar b Rabada 24

Jasprit Bumrah not out 0

Extras: (B-1, LB-8, NB-1, W-2) 12

Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 176

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-23, 3-24, 4-92, 5-107, 6-121, 7-164

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 15-3-41-5, Marco Jansen 12-0-45-0, Nandre Burger 12-3-39-2, Gerald Coetzee 11-1-42-0.

