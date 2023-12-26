Al-Nassr trail Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal by 10 points with a game in hand and next face Al-Ittihad in the league. With four wins out of their last five games, the team is in sublime form but having dropped points early in the season, they do not look like catching up the league leaders. Al-Nassr defeated Al-Ettifaq 3-1 in their last game with goals from Alex Telles, Marcelo Brozovic and Cristiano Ronaldo. Opponents Al-Ittihad head into the game on the back of a two-game defeat and sit at sixth in the table. They will be hoping to make a contest of this game. Al-Ittihad versus Al-Nassr will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:30 PM IST. FIFA Threatens to Suspend Brazil National Football Team and Clubs From International Competitions Over Confederation President's Removal by Court.

Karim Benzema leads the attack for Al-Ittihad with and he will be assisted in the goal scoring department by Abderrazak Hamdallah. Romarinho on the right flank will be an added threat for the opponent while N’Golo Kante sits back and shield the backline. Luiz Felipe and Ahmed Bamsaud will be missing the game for the home side as they have failed to recover in time from their respective injuries.

David Ospina has returned to first team football but he is yet to be registered by Al-Nassr hence will not be available for selection. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the attack for Al-Nassr with Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca on the wings. Otavio is the key playmaker and slots in as no 10. Marcelo Brozovic and Seko Fofana make up the two-man central midfield for the visitors.

When is Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will take on Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on Tuesday, December 26. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad match will be played at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). 'Please Do Not Get Used..' Star Liverpool Footballer Mohamed Salah Pens Down Heartfelt Message For War Victims in Gaza On Special Occasion of Christmas 2023 (See Post).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 in India. Hence fans in India can watch live telecast of Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr match on the SonyLiv app and website. The two sides will likely play out a scored draw which is not going to benefit Al-Nassr.

