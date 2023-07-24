Port of Spain, Jul 24 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the second Test between India and the West Indies here.

India 1st Innings: 438 all out

West Indies 1st Innings:

Kraigg Brathwaite b Ashwin 75

Tagenarine Chanderpaul c Ashwin b Jadeja 33

Kirk McKenzie c Ishan Kishan b Mukesh Kumar 32

Jermaine Blackwood c Rahane b Jadeja 20

Alick Athanaze lbw b Mukesh Kumar 37

Joshua Da Silva b Mohammed Siraj 10

Jason Holder c Ishan Kishan b Mohammed Siraj 15

Alzarri Joseph lbw b Mohammed Siraj 4

Kemar Roach c Ishan Kishan b Mohammed Siraj 4

Jomel Warrican not out 7

Shannon Gabriel lbw b Mohammed Siraj 0

Extras: (B-4 LB-1 NB-8 W-5) 18

Total: (All out in 115.4 overs) 255

Fall of wickets: 1/71 2/117 3/157 4/178 5/208 6/229 7/233 8/244 9/255 10/255

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 23.4-6-60-5, Jaydev Unadkat 16-3-44-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 33-10-61-1, Mukesh Kumar 18-6-48-2, Ravindra Jadeja 25-10-37-2.

India 2nd Innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 37

Rohit Sharma c Joseph b Gabriel 57

Shubman Gill not out 29

Ishan Kishan not out 52

Extras: (B-1 LB-2 NB-1 W-1) 5

Total: (For 2 wickets in 24 overs) 181 declared

Fall of wickets: 1/98 2/102

Bowling: Kemar Roach 4-0-46-0, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-37-0, Jason Holder4-0-26-0, Shannon Gabriel 6-0-33-1, Jomel Warrican 6-0-36-1.

West Indies 2nd Innings (Target: 365 runs)

Kraigg Brathwaite c Unadkat b Ashwin 28

Tagenarine Chanderpaul batting 24

Kirk McKenzie lbw b Ashwin 0

Jermaine Blackwood batting

20

Extras: (B-2 LB-1 NB-1) 4

Total: (For 2 wickets in 32 overs) 76

Fall of wickets: 1/38 2/44

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 8-2-24-0, Mukesh Kumar 5-4-5-0, Jaydev Unadkat 3-2-1-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 11-2-33-2, Ravindra Jadeja 5-1-10-0.

