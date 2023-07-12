Roseau, Jul 12 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard at lunch on day one of the opening Test between India and the West Indies, here on Wednesday.

West Indies 1st Innings

Kraigg Brathwaite c Sharma b Ashwin 20

Tagenarine Chanderpaul b Ashwin 12

Raymon Reifer c Kishan b Thakur 2

Jeramaine Blackwood c Siraj b Jadeja 14

Alick Athanaze batting 13

Extras (B-1, LB-5, W-1) 7

Total (For Four Wickets in 28 Overs) 68

Fall of Wickets: 1-31, 2-38, 3-47, 4-68

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 8-2-17-0, Jaydev Unadkat 5-2-7-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-3-25-2, Shardul Thakur 3-1-7-1, Ravindra Jadeja 2-0-6-1. PTI

