Chelmsford, Jul 15 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the third and final T20 International between India Women and England Women here.

India Women:

Smriti Mandhana c Sciver b Brunt 70

Shafali Verma b Brunt 0

Harleen Deol c Sciver b Ecclestone 6

Harmanpreet Kaur lbw b Sciver 36

Sneh Rana b Ecclestone 4

Richa Ghosh b Ecclestone 20

Deepti Sharma not out 9

Arundhati Reddy not out 1

Extras (LB-2, W-5) 7

TOTAL (20 Overs) 153/6

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-13, 3-81, 4-116, 5-122, 6-149

Katherine Brunt 4-0-27-2, Nat Sciver 4-0-16-1, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-35-3, Freya Davies 4-0-32-0, Sarah Glenn 2-0-21-0, Mady Villiers 2-0-20-0.

England Women:

Tammy Beaumont lbw b Sharma 11

Danni Wyatt not out 89

Nat Sciver b Rana 42

Heather Knight not out 6

Extras (LB-1, W-5) 6

TOTAL (18.4 Overs) 154/2

Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-132

Shikha Pandey 3-0-22-0, Arundhati Reddy 1-0-6-0, Radha Yadav 4-0-37-0, Deepti Sharma 3.4-0-29-1, Sneh Rana 3-0-27-1, Poonam Yadav 4-0-32-0. PTI

