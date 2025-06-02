Ahmedabad, Jun 1 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings here on Sunday.
Mumbai Indians:
Rohit Sharma c Vyshak b Stoinis 8
Jonny Bairstow c Inglis b Vyshak 38
Tilak Varma c Arya b Jamieson 44
Suryakumar Yadav c Wadhera b Chahal 44
Hardik Pandya c Inglis b Omarzai 15
Naman Dhir c Stoinis b Omarzai 37
Raj Bawa (not out) 8
Mitchell Santner (not out) 0
Extras (LB-3, NB-2, W-4) 9
Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 203
Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-70, 3-142, 4-142, 5-180, 6-197.
Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-44-0, Kyle Jamieson 4-0-30-1, Marcus Stoinis 1-0-14-1, Azmatullah Omarzai 4-0-43-2, Vyskah Vijaykumar 3-0-30-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-39-1. PTI
