Ahmedabad, Jun 1 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings here on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians:

Also Read | Oscar Piastri Delivers Dominant Performance to Win Spanish Grand Prix 2025, McLaren Secure 1-2 Finish.

Rohit Sharma c Vyshak b Stoinis 8

Jonny Bairstow c Inglis b Vyshak 38

Also Read | Adil Rashid Surpasses Graeme Swann to Become the Leading Wicket Taker Among Spinners For England in ODI History, Achieves Feat During ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025.

Tilak Varma c Arya b Jamieson 44

Suryakumar Yadav c Wadhera b Chahal 44

Hardik Pandya c Inglis b Omarzai 15

Naman Dhir c Stoinis b Omarzai 37

Raj Bawa (not out) 8

Mitchell Santner (not out) 0

Extras (LB-3, NB-2, W-4) 9

Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 203

Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-70, 3-142, 4-142, 5-180, 6-197.

Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-44-0, Kyle Jamieson 4-0-30-1, Marcus Stoinis 1-0-14-1, Azmatullah Omarzai 4-0-43-2, Vyskah Vijaykumar 3-0-30-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-39-1. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)