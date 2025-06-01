Cardiff [UK] June 1 (ANI): England spinner Adil Rashid surpasses the legendary Graeme Swann to grab the most international wickets by an England spin bowler.

Swann had 410 wickets to his name, while Rashid, after taking four wickets in his outing against the West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, now has 412 wickets.

Also Read | Illegal Online Gambling Platforms Putting Minors, Youth at Risk; Parimatch, 1xBet, Stake, Fairplay and BateryBet Among the Most Visited: Report.

In his ten-over spell, Rashid removed Brandon King 59 (67), Shimron Hetmyer 4 (4), Gudakesh Motie 18 (9), and Alzarri Joseph 10 (3), while giving away 63 runs at an economy of 6.30 in the first innings. This was the 12th instance of the Englishman taking four-plus wickets in ODI cricket, as the Windies were bowled out for 308 in 47.4 overs.

Rashid played 294 matches to achieve this feat. He has an average of 30.94 across all formats and an economy rate of 5.45, with his best figures of 5/27 against Ireland. In 151 ODIs, the star spinner has raced to 221 wickets at an average of 32.44. His economy rate reads 5.65. With 131 scalps, Rashid is the highest wicket-taker for England in T20Is.

Also Read | When is IPL Final 2025? Who Will Face RCB in Summit Clash? Check Date and Other Details.

Keacy Carty benefited from England's profligacy in the field to make an excellent century. Still, the West Indies collapsed from 205 for two to 308 all out in the second one-day international at Sophia Gardens.

Carty was put down on one and 41 and also survived a couple of run-out chances to make 103 off 105 balls, but England fought back following his departure as they look to wrap up a first ODI series win since September 2023.

England Squad: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Tom Hartley, Luke Wood.

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Jewel Andrew, Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Shamar Joseph, Jediah Blades. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)