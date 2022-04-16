Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants here on Saturday.

Lucknow Super Giants Innings:

KL Rahul not out 103

Quinton de Kock lbw b Fabian Allen 24

Manish Pandey b M Ashwin 38

Marcus Stoinis c Rohit b Unadkat 10

Deepak Hooda c Ishan Kishan b Unadkat 15

Krunal Pandya not out 1

Extras: (LB-3, W-5) 8

Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 Overs) 199

Fall of wickets: 1-52, 2-124, 3-155, 4-198

Bowling: Tilak Varma 1-0-7-0, Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-32- 2, Murugan Ashwin 4-0-33-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-24-0, Tymal Mills 3-0-54-0, Fabian Allen 4-0-46-1. MORE PTI

