Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants here on Saturday.
Also Read | Royal Challengers Bangalore Will Make It to Playoffs in IPL 2022, Says Ravi Shastri.
Lucknow Super Giants Innings:
KL Rahul not out 103
Also Read | Southampton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.
Quinton de Kock lbw b Fabian Allen 24
Manish Pandey b M Ashwin 38
Marcus Stoinis c Rohit b Unadkat 10
Deepak Hooda c Ishan Kishan b Unadkat 15
Krunal Pandya not out 1
Extras: (LB-3, W-5) 8
Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 Overs) 199
Fall of wickets: 1-52, 2-124, 3-155, 4-198
Bowling: Tilak Varma 1-0-7-0, Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-32- 2, Murugan Ashwin 4-0-33-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-24-0, Tymal Mills 3-0-54-0, Fabian Allen 4-0-46-1. MORE PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)