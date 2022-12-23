Mirpur, Dec 23 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the day two of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here on Friday.

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 227

Also Read | Meg Lanning Returns As Australia Captain; Alyssa Healy to Miss ODI Series With Pakistan Women.

India 1st Innings:

KL Rahul lbw b Taijul Islam 10

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bangalore Team in IPL 2023: Players Bought by RCB at Mini Auction, Check Full Squad.

Shubman Gill lbw b Taijul Islam 20

Cheteshwar Pujarac Mominul b Taijul Islam 24

Virat Kohli c Nurul Hasan b Taskin Ahmed 24

Rishabh Pant batting 86

Shreyas Iyer batting 58

Extras: (NB-3, W-1) 4

Total: (For 4 wickets in 61 overs) 226

Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-38, 3-72, 4-94.

Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 12-2-44-1, Shakib Al Hasan 9-2-46-0, Khaled Ahmed 8-1-31-0, Taijul Islam 18-3-55-3, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 14-1-50-0. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)