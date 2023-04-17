Bengaluru, Apr 17 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Monday.

Chennai Super Kings:

Also Read | Devon Conway, Shivam Dube Hit Fifties As CSK Post 226/6 Against RCB in IPL 2023.

Ruturaj Gaikwad c Parnell b Mohammed Siraj 3

Devon Conway b Patel 83

Also Read | IPL 2023: Five Arrested for Betting During Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match at Wankhede Stadium.

Ajinkya Rahane b de Silva 37

Shivam Dube c Mohammed Siraj b Parnell 52

Ambati Rayudu c Karthik b Vyshak 14

Moeen Ali not out 19

Ravindra Jadeja c sub (SS Prabhudessai) b Maxwell 10

MS Dhoni not out 1

Extras: (LB-1, NB-2, W-4) 7

Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 226

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-90, 3-170, 4-178, 5-198, 6-224

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-30-1, Wayne Parnell 4-0-48-1, Vijaykumar Vyshak 4-0-62-1, Glenn Maxwell 2.4-0-28-1, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 2-0-21-1, Harshal Patel 3.2-0-36-1. MORE

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)