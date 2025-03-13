Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants here on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians:

Yastika Bhatia c Fulmali b Gibson 15

Hayley Matthews c Mooney b Gautam 77

Nat Sciver-Brunt c Litchfield b Gibson 77

Harmanpreet Kaur run out (Fulmali/Meghna Singh) 36

Sajeevan Sajana not out 1

Extras: (LB-4, W-3) 7

Total: 9For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 213

Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-159, 3-198, 4-213

Bowling: Kashvee Gautam 4-0-30

-1, Ashleigh Gardner 2-0-15-0, Tanuja Kanwar 4-0-49-0, Danielle Gibson 4-0-40-2, Priya Mishra 3

-0-40-0, Meghna Singh 3-0

-35-0.

Gujarat Giants:

Beth Mooney c Matthews b Ismail 6

Danielle Gibson run out (AB Kaur/Bhatia) 34

Harleen Deol run out (Gupta/Bhatia) 8

Ashleigh Gardner b Matthews 8

Phoebe Litchfield st Bhatia b Kerr 31

Bharti Fulmali b Matthews 30

Kashvee Gautam run out (H Kaur/Bhatia) 4

Simran Shaikh c H Kaur b Kerr 17

Tanuja Kanwar c AB Kaur b Nat Sciver-Brunt 16

Meghna Singh c Nat Sciver-Brunt b Matthews 5

Priya Mishra not out 0

Extras: (LB-1, W-6) 7

Total: (All out in 19.2 overs) 166

Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-34, 3-43, 4-81, 5-107, 6-112, 7-142, 8-157, 9-165 10-166

Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 4-0-35-1, Nat Sciver-Brunt 4-0-31-1, Saika Ishaque 1-0-8-0, Hayley Matthews 3.2-0-31-3, Amanjot Kaur 3-0-32-0, Amelia Kerr 4-0-28-2.

