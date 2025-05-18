Jaipur, May 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings here on Sunday.

Punjab Kings:

Priyansh Arya c Hetmyer b Deshpande 9

Prabhsimran Singh c Samson b Deshpande 21

Mitchell Owen c Samson b Maphaka 0

Nehal Wadhera c Hetmyer b Madhwal 70

Shreyas Iyer c Jaiswal b Parag 30

Shashank Singh (not out) 59

Azmatullah Omarzai (not out) 21

Extras (LB-4, W-5) 9

Total (5 wickets, 20 overs) 219

Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-34, 3-34, 4-101, 5-159,

Bowling: Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-0-39-0, Tushar Deshpande 4-0-37-2, Kwena Maphaka 3-0-32-1, Riyan Parag 3-0-26-1, Wanindu Hasaranga 3-0-33-0, Akash Madhwal 4-0-48-1. (More) PTI

