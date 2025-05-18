Spanish La Liga champions Barcelona will be at home to face Villarreal in their penultimate fixture in the league. The Catalonians defeated Espanyol in their last game to secure the title and what a brilliant campaign it has been for Hansi Flick and his men with them claiming the domestic treble. This also included four El Clasico victories, showcasing their dominance in the country. They could easily have been playing in the Champions League final but the brilliance of Inter Milan stopped them from reaching that. Opponents Villarreal are fifth in the points table and a positive result here could help them break into the top four. Lionel Messi’s Argentina To Miss Game in Kerala in 2026 Due to Packed Schedule.

Pablo Torre, Jules Kounde, Marc Casado, and Marc Bernal will be missing out for Barcelona due to injuries. Robert Lewandowski will lead the attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Fermin Lopez as the playmaker behind him. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha will be deployed on the wings with Pedri and Frenkie de Jong as the central midfield duo.

Villarreal will have Ayoze Perez leading the forward line and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet. Nicolas Pepe and Yeremy Pino will use their pace to break into the opposition defensive line. Dani Parejo has a lot of big match experience under his belt and will shield the backline, allowing Pape Gueye to venture forward and support the attacking play.

When is Barcelona vs Villareal La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Champions Barcelona will want to go from strength to strength as they will host Villareal at home in La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, May 18. The Barcelona vs Villareal match is set to be played at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain and it has a scheduled start time of 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Villareal, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, La Liga 2024-25 does not have an official broadcast partner in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Barcelona vs Villareal live telecast on any TV channel. For Barcelona vs Villareal online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

FanCode is the official La Liga live streaming partner. Fans in India thus can watch the Barcelona vs Villarreal live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass for Rs 19. Barcelona could be forgiven for having their foot off the pedal but they should still win this game.

