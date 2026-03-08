Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 8 (ANI): Scotland opened their FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad, Telangana campaign with a 1-0 victory over Wales at the GMC Balayogi Hockey Ground (Gachibowli Hockey Complex) on Sunday.

Amy Costello (20') scored the winning goal for Scotland in the second quarter, according to a release.

Later in the day, host India will face Uruguay.

According to Hockey India, the tournament will feature eight teams, hosts India, England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales, and Austria, competing for three coveted qualification spots for the global showpiece.

At stake in Hyderabad will be three direct World Cup berths, with the teams finishing first, second and third in the tournament earning qualification for the 2026 edition. The upcoming World Cup will feature 16 teams in both the men's and women's competitions, with nine teams in each category already having secured qualification, setting the stage for a highly competitive qualification phase.

The tournament format divides the field into two pools of four teams, with the top two teams from each pool progressing to the semifinals. The winners of both semifinals and the Bronze medal match will secure automatic qualification for the World Cup.

Additionally, the highest world-ranked team finishing fourth in Hyderabad will also earn a place at the tournament.

The teams are divided into two pools, with England, Korea, Italy, and Austria in Pool A, while hosts India, Scotland, Uruguay, and Wales form Pool B. The tournament serves as the final gateway to the World Cup and promises high-intensity competition among some of the world's leading hockey nations. (ANI)

