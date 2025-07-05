Birmingham, Jul 5 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on Day Four of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.
Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India, Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Where To Watch CWC Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV and Online With Free Football Score Updates in IST?.
India 1st Innings: 587
England 1st Innings: 407
Also Read | WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, July 4: Solo Sikoa’s New Bloodline Stands Tall, Drew McIntyre Returns and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
India 2nd innings (Overnight: 64/1 in 13 overs)
Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw b Tongue 28
KL Rahul b Tongue 55
Karun Nair c Smith b Carse 26
Shubman Gill not out 24
Rishabh Pant not out 41
Extras: 3 (b-1, lb-2)
Total: 177/3 in 38 overs
Fall of wickets: 1-51, 2-96, 3-126
Bowling: Chris Woakes 12-3-39-0, Brydon Carse 12-2-56-1, Josh Tongue 9-1-50-2, Ben Stokes 2-0-12-0, Shoaib Bashir 3-0-17-0. PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)