Birmingham, Jul 5 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on Day Four of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 587

England 1st Innings: 407

India 2nd innings (Overnight: 64/1 in 13 overs)

Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw b Tongue 28

KL Rahul b Tongue 55

Karun Nair c Smith b Carse 26

Shubman Gill not out 24

Rishabh Pant not out 41

Extras: 3 (b-1, lb-2)

Total: 177/3 in 38 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-51, 2-96, 3-126

Bowling: Chris Woakes 12-3-39-0, Brydon Carse 12-2-56-1, Josh Tongue 9-1-50-2, Ben Stokes 2-0-12-0, Shoaib Bashir 3-0-17-0. PTI

