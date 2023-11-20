Chennai, Nov 20 (PTI) Karnataka, Manipur, Bengal and Andhra Pradesh emerged victorious on the fourth day of the Senior Men's National Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here on Monday.

Karnataka started the proceedings, recording a resounding 12-1 victory against Bihar in Pool C to consolidate their position as table toppers.

Also Read | The Mighty Sixth: Decoding Australian Cricket Team's Road to Glory After ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Title.

Mohammed Raheel Mouseen (11', 14'), Abharan Sudev B (13' and 55'), captain Gowda Sheshe (15'), Chetan Mallappa Karisiri (18', 42'), NG Somaiah (21'), Harish Mutagar (22', 28'), Likhith Bm (27'), and Bharath Mahalingappa Kurtakoti (38') found their names in the scoresheet.

The only goal scored by Bihar was by Abhay Kumar in the 54th minute.

Also Read | ‘Not an Epic Choke Just a Bad Day in the Office’, Opine Sports Psychologists After India’s Defeat Against Australia in ICC CWC 2023 Final.

Manipur continue their goal extravaganza

=========================

Manipur mauled Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 15-1 in Pool E to consolidate their position at the top.

A total of 11 players from the Manipur team managed to score in the match.

Dhananjoy Moirangthem Meetei (3', 23') broke the deadlock, netting twice for his side. Laishram Dipu Singh scored in the 5th minute followed by Ningombam Jenjen Singh (10'), Kshetrimayum Wangamba (12'), Ganendrajit Ningombam (13, 25'), Shurenshangbam Suresh Singh (30'), Ibungo Konjengbam Singh (34', 55'), Innocent Munda (35'), Nilakanta Sharma (39'), Captain Singh Chinglensana (39', 54'), and Singh Thokchom Kirankumar (44').

Sharma Rakshit (21') scored a consolation goal for Jammu & Kashmir .

Bengal defeat Madhya Pradesh in nail-biter

==========================

The third match of the day kept everyone on the edge of their seats, with Bengal eking out a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Madhya Pradesh.

Baxla Santosh (20') scored the first goal for Bengal but Akshay Dubey (31') equalised for Madhya Pradesh.

Rajendra Oram (38') converted a penalty stroke in favour of Bengal, giving them the momentum they needed.

Finally, in the 48th minute, Amon Mirash Tirkey scored the third goal, securing a hard-fought win for Bengal.

In the last match of the day, Andhra Pradesh beat Goa 3-1, securing their first win in the tournament.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)