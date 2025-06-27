Rohtak, Jun 27 (PTI) The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) stamped its authority at the sixth Junior (U-17) boys and girls' National Boxing Championships by emerging as the overall champion in both the categories.

Services reclaimed the team title in the boys division and pulled off a decisive victory in the girls division, toppling defending champions Haryana, who finished second across both categories.

SSCB wrapped up the week-long event at the National Boxing Academy in Rohtak with nine medals in each category.

Their boys squad secured six golds, two silvers, and a bronze medal, while the girls team delivered four golds, four silvers, and one bronze.

Maharashtra completed the podium in the boys championship, while Manipur finished third in the girls division.

On the girls' side, several familiar names from India's recent success at the Asian U-15 and U-17 Championships delivered once again.

Delhi's Ahaana Sharma continued her blazing form in the 50kg final with a clean sweep. Khushi Chand of Uttarakhand clinched a narrow 3-2 win in the 46kg division, while Haryana's Anshika reaffirmed her dominance in the 80+kg category.

Services' dual team triumph was powered by a series of dominant final bouts across both divisions.

In the boys' competition, Udham Singh Raghav, a recent medallist in the Asian U-17 Championships, won gold in the 54kg category, while Sahil Duhan (60kg), Priyansh Sehrawat (70kg), Jaideep Singh Hanjra (80kg), and Rahul (80+kg) also secured top-podium finishes.

SSCB's girls team was bolstered by sharp wins from Naitik (52kg), Chandrika Pujari (54kg), Harsika (60kg), and Hamoor Kaur (66kg), the latter scoring a third-round stoppage.

Prachi Khatri's powerful RSC victory in the 80kg class, along with title wins by Himanshi (70kg) and Jiya (48kg), further highlighted the depth of India's emerging female talent.

Manipur's Lanchenba Singh, who defeated Services' Piyush 3-2 in the 50kg category, was adjudged the best boxer in the boys' category, while Lucky Bagdwal (57kg) of Uttarakhand was named the most promising.

In the girls' division, Haryana's Divya (63kg) and Jammu & Kashmir's Bareena (70kg) claimed the best and the most Promising awards, respectively.

