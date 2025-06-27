Cristiano Ronaldo has finally decided his future in club football. Ronaldo's contract with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr was coming to an end in June and his future at the club looked uncertain. There were offers from clubs interested to sign him as they wanted him to feature in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Ronaldo won the UEFA Nations League title recently with Portugal and has been in-form for a while. Although the same cannot be said for Al-Nassr who have now slipped out of the AFC Champions League Elite as well. Even then Ronaldo decided to continue with Al-Nassr signing a contract extension with them. On June 26, Ronaldo announced that he has signed a contract extension with Al-Nassr till 2027. He also shared a post on social media, making the announcement official. Does Cristiano Ronaldo Own Saudi Pro League Football Club Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo made a move to Saudi Arabia back in December 2022. Since then he has been at Al-Nassr signing a deal for two and a half years which was about to expire in 2025. Ronaldo has turned 40 and nearing the fag end of his career. He might announce his retirement soon and taking it as one step at a time. Although he has turned 40, Ronaldo has been as fit as ever and has been among goals as well. Ronaldo has helped the Saudi Pro League grow as well with several superstars across the globe following the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to the Middle East. Apart from his time at Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has also become the face of Saudi sport. With him extending his stay at the club, Saudi sport will get a boost as well. Fans are eager to know how much Cristiano Ronaldo's new contract is worth, which has made him stay at the club. Fans will get all the information here. 'Playing For Free' David de Gea Takes Dig At Cristiano Ronaldo After Portugal Legend Renews Contract With Saudi Pro League Club Al-Nassr.

How Much is Cristiano Ronaldo's New Contract With Al-Nassr Worth in INR?

Cristiano Ronaldo's new contract with Al-Nassr is being termed as the most lucrative contract in the history of football and bigger than the previous contract he had with the Saudi Pro League club. Ronaldo will earn an approximate yearly salary of INR 2093 crore. He will also be paid a signing bonus of INR 282 crore, and another INR 444 crore awaits the superstar if he triggers the second year of his deal. There are bonuses in the contract as well. He is guaranteed INR 47 crore for winning the Golden Boot and if Al-Nassr wins the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo bag a further INR 94 crore. There is a further INR 76 crore bonus, if Al-Nassr manages to qualify for the AFC Champions League elite and win it.

