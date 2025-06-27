New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) stamped their authority at the 6th Junior (U-17) Boys and Girls National Boxing Championships, emerging as overall champions in both Boys and Girls categories. In a tournament that showcased India's promising next generation of boxing talent, Services reclaimed the team title in the Boys division and pulled off a decisive victory in the Girls category, toppling defending champions Haryana, who finished second across both.

Backed by clinical performances across weight classes, the Services contingent wrapped up the week-long event at the National Boxing Academy in Rohtak with nine medals in each category. Their Boys squad tallied six golds, two silvers, and a bronze to reassert their dominance, while the Girls team delivered four golds, four silvers, and one bronze. Maharashtra completed the podium in the Boys championship, while Manipur finished third in the Girls division, said release.

On the girls' side, several familiar names from India's recent success at the Asian U-15 & U-17 Championships delivered once again. Delhi's Ahaana Sharma continued her blazing form in the 50kg final with a clean sweep. Khushi Chand of Uttarakhand clinched a narrow 3-2 win in the 46kg division, while Haryana's Anshika reaffirmed her dominance in the 80+kg category.

Services' dual team triumph was powered by a series of dominant final bouts across both divisions. In the Boys' competition, Udham Singh Raghav, a recent medalist in the Asian U-17 Championships, won gold in the 54kg category, while Sahil Duhan (60kg), Priyansh Sehrawat (70kg), Jaideep Singh Hanjra (80kg), and Rahul (80+kg) also secured top-podium finishes. Lakshay Balhara's 4-1 victory over Aman Siwach stood out, as did Haryana's Aditya, who edged past Tikam Singh in a closely contested 52kg final.

SSCB's girls team was bolstered by sharp wins from Naitik (52kg), Chandrika Pujari (54kg), Harsika (60kg), and Hamoor Kaur (66kg), the latter scoring a third-round stoppage. Prachi Khatri's powerful RSC victory in the 80kg class, along with title wins by Himanshi (70kg) and Jiya (48kg), further highlighted the depth of India's emerging female talent.

Manipur's Lanchenba Singh, who defeated Services' Piyush 3:2 in the 50kg category, was adjudged the Best Boxer in the Boys' category, while Lucky Bagdwal (57kg) of Uttarakhand was named the Most Promising. In the Girls' division, Haryana's Divya (63kg) and Jammu & Kashmir's Bareena (70kg) claimed the Best and the Most Promising awards, respectively. Pooja Duhan from Haryana was named the Best Referee, while Rajasthan's Vishal Nirwan was awarded the Best Judge honour.

Final Results - Boys

44-46kg - Gold: Dhruv Kharb (Delhi), Silver: Uday Singh (Haryana), Bronze: Narendra Kumar Nella (Andhra Pradesh), Aryan Mukhi (Jharkhand)

46-48kg - Gold: Falak (Haryana), Silver: Priyanshu Varma (Uttarakhand), Bronze: Ambekar Meetei Leirnlakpa (Manipur), Gopal Ganeshe (Maharashtra)

48-50kg - Gold: Lanchenba Singh (Manipur), Silver: Piyush (SSCB), Bronze: Aman Dev (Chandigarh), Rohan Joshi (Uttarakhand)

50-52kg - Gold: Aditya (Haryana), Silver: Tikam Singh (Rajasthan), Bronze: Loveson Singh Yengkhom (SSCB), Milan (Delhi)

52-54kg - Gold: Udham Singh Raghav (SSCB), Silver: Ashish (Haryana), Bronze: Mirza Ali Baig (Telangana), Arsh (Chandigarh)

54-57kg - Gold: Ritesh Kumar (Haryana), Silver: Lucky Bagdwal (Uttarakhand), Bronze: Isak Lallawmkima (Mizoram), Shubham Yadav (Uttar Pradesh)

57-60kg - Gold: Sahil Duhan (SSCB), Silver: Aryan (REC), Bronze: Shaswat Mahale (Maharashtra), Prithiv Thakur (Uttar Pradesh)

60-63kg - Gold: Lakshay Balhara (Himachal Pradesh), Silver: Aman Siwach (SSCB), Bronze: G Sunil Kumar (Tamil Nadu), Kabir Salve (Maharashtra)

63-66kg - Gold: Anant Deshmukh (Maharashtra), Silver: Naitik (Haryana), Bronze: Tejasveer (Delhi), Kaif Khan (Bihar)

66-70kg - Gold: Priyansh Sehrawat (SSCB), Silver: Arjun (Rajasthan), Bronze: Pradnyan Warghat (Maharashtra), Mahesh Singh Leimapokpam (Manipur)

70-75kg - Gold: Devendra Chaudhary (SSCB), Silver: Bhavya Pratap (Madhya Pradesh), Bronze: Harshit Thapa (Uttarakhand), Rovaaan Joseph (Kerala)

75-80kg - Gold: Jaideep Singh Hanjra (SSCB), Silver: Himanshu Yadav (Uttar Pradesh), Bronze: N Manasseh Franklin (Tamil Nadu), Daksh Mahlawat (Dadra and Nagar Haveli)

80-80+kg - Gold: Rahul (SSCB), Silver: Loven Gulia (Chandigarh), Bronze: Satya Bhargav Gandham (Andhra Pradesh), Ajay Krishan A S (Kerala)

Final Results - Girls

44-46kg - Gold: Khushi Chand (Uttarakhand), Silver: Laxmi (Delhi), Bronze: Jeenat Malik (Chandigarh), Monika Doley (Assam)

46-48kg - Gold: Jiya (Haryana), Silver: Laxmi Lamani (SSCB), Bronze: Affasa Kalia (Punjab), K Mahalakshmi (Tamil Nadu)

48-50kg - Gold: Ahaana Sharma (Delhi), Silver: Bhakti (SSCB), Bronze: Mamta Raut (Goa), Riya Heikham (Manipur)

50-52kg - Gold: Naitik (SSCB), Silver: Simaran (Haryana), Bronze: Alisha (Uttarakhand), Samiksha Singh (Maharashtra)

52-54kg - Gold: Chandrika Pujari (SSCB), Silver: Mariya Gogoi (Kerala), Bronze: Bhargavi Bongu (Andhra Pradesh), Namita Singh (Assam)

54-57kg - Gold: Radhamani Longjam (Manipur), Silver: Harshita Kumari (Himachal Pradesh), Bronze: Yani Waii Sonam (Arunachal Pradesh), Pratima (Chandigarh)

57-60kg - Gold: Harsika (SSCB), Silver: Chahat (Haryana), Bronze: Ishika (Chandigarh), Simranjeet Kaur (Punjab)

60-63kg - Gold: Diya (Haryana), Silver: Prachi (SSCB), Bronze: Daina Devi Thoudam (Manipur), Dhanti Saikia (Assam)

63-66kg - Gold: Hamoor Kaur (SSCB), Silver: Priya (Haryana), Bronze: Ashwathy Biju (Kerala), Ananya Thakur (Himachal Pradesh)

66-70kg - Gold: Himanshi (Haryana), Silver: Bareena (J&K), Bronze: Sanvi (SSCB), A Shrinidhi (Tamil Nadu)

70-75kg - Gold: Shivani Toor (Punjab), Silver: Jyoti (Haryana), Bronze: Ishwari Yeole (Maharashtra), E Bharkavi Suhani (Tamil Nadu)

75-80kg - Gold: Prachi Khatri (Chandigarh), Silver: Diksha (Himachal Pradesh), Bronze: Jayshree Deka (Assam), Akshra Bhardwaj (Punjab)

80-80+kg - Gold: Anshika (Haryana), Silver: Anushka Duhan (SSCB), Bronze: Sm Charmi (Tamil Nadu), Komal Giri (Maharashtra). (ANI)

