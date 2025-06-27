India Women's National Cricket Team vs England Women's National Cricket Team Matches Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: After successfully clinching the Tri-nation series in Sri Lanka, the Women in Blue are now set to be hosted by England women's national cricket team for a five-match T20I series. England will also be hosting the series after a wonderful, dominating battle against West Indies Women in ODIs and T20Is. This T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series, also in England between the two sides. India Women Win Tri-Nation Series 2025 Title; Smriti Mandhana's Century, Sneh Rana's Four-Wicket Haul Help Women In Blue Edge Past Sri Lanka Women By 97 Runs in Summit Clash.

India women's national cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur will be facing England, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt in the first T20I at the Trent Bridge. The 2nd T20I will be played at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol. While the third and fourth IND-W vs ENG-W T20Is are scheduled to be hosted at the iconic Oval and Old Trafford Cricket Ground respectively. The final India vs England 5th T20I 2025 is organized to be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

IND-W vs ENG-W T20I Series 2025 Details

Series IND-W vs ENG-W T20I Series 2025 Date June 28 to July 12 Time 07:00PM (1st T20I) and 11:00 PM (2nd to 5th T20I) Venues Trent Bridge, Seat Unique Stadium, Oval, Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Edgbaston Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (TV Channels), FanCode (online), Sony LIV (online)

How to Watch India Women vs England Women T20I Series 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the India vs England Women 2025 T20I series. Fans in India can watch the IND-W vs ENG-W 2025 T20I series live telecast on Sony Sports Ten TV channels. For India Women vs England Women 2025 online viewing options, read below. ICC Introduces New Rule of DRS Protocols and Stop Clock in WTC 2025–2027 Cycle.

How to Watch India Women vs England Women T20I Series 2025 Free Live Streaming Online in India?

Fans will also have live streaming viewing options for the India Women vs England Women 2025 T20I series. Fans can watch the IND-W vs ENG-W 2025 T20I series live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website, after securing a subscription. Fans will also be able to watch the T20I series live streaming on the FanCode app and website after buying a match-pass.

