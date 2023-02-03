New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Under 19 T20 Women's World Cup winning captain Shafali Verma on Thursday said that meeting with the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar boosted the team's spirit and truly motivated the entire team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and Sachin Tendulkar felicitated the World Cup champion India U19 women's team at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

https://twitter.com/theshafaliverma/status/1621122087208488960

Thanking the BCCI for providing U-19 team with a "precious opportunity" to meet with legendary Indian cricketer, Shafali tweeted, "Thank you Hon'ble @JayShah Sir for inviting us for a special evening and providing us the precious opportunity to meet with @sachin_rt Sir! It has truly motivated the entire team and has boosted our spirit. Thank you again for all your support & encouragement! @BCCIWomen @BCCI."

On Wednesday, Shafali collected the cheque for INR 5 crore, the cash prize BCCI announced for the team and the support staff last week.

The felicitation took place prior to the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand.

"By winning this World Cup, you have given a dream to young girls in India, to represent the country. The beginning of the WPL is going to be the biggest thing. I believe in equality for men and women, and not just in sports. There should be equal opportunity," Sachin Tendulkar said.

On Sunday, Team India defeated England in a one-sided summit clash, first bowling them out for 68 and then chasing down the target in 14 overs. India became the first-ever ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup winners on Sunday. (ANI)

