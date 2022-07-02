New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) As part of celebrations of India's 75th year of Independence, prominent football clubs from the national capital will be participating in the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Football Cup in July and August.

Organised by the Directorate of Education and Sports of NCT of Delhi, the tournament is a part of the government's 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative.

There will be a total of 20 teams across Under-18 and Under-22 categories.

They will collectively play 98 matches, out of which the best team along with the runners-up and 3rd placed outfits will be handed over the trophy and other rewards.

The league will be played on a single leg followed by semi-finals, third place play-offs and the final.

The matches will be held at five floodlit venues -- Tyagraj Stadium, Sudeva FIFA Ground, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium - Bawana, East Vinod Nagar Stadium and Kohat Enclave Artificial Ground - Pitampura.

