St John's [Antigua], June 4 (ANI): The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel on Friday named a provisional 17-man squad for the upcoming Test Series against South Africa.

The squad is expected to be further cut down to an official 13-members on Monday.

Fast bowler Chemar Holder was unavailable due to injury, while 19-year-old fast bowler Jayden Seales is a first-time inclusion in the West Indies provisional squad for a Test Series.

"The selectors have also revealed that four (4) other young fast bowlers Keon Harding, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley and Nial Smith will remain in St. Lucia to assist the Test squad with their preparations," the CWI said in a statement.

It will be the South Africans' first bilateral tour to the Caribbean since 2010, followed by a tri-series in 2016 that also featured Australia.

The tour, which had to be rescheduled from 2020, will include two Test matches and five T20s, from June 10 to July 3 this year in St. Lucia at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground and Grenada at the National Cricket Stadium, respectively.

In their last bilateral encounter in the Windies in 2010, South Africa won the three-match Test series 2-0 (the second fixture was drawn) and produced a white-ball sweep, winning the T20 and ODI series 2-0 and 5-0 respectively.

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-capt), Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican (ANI)

