Dhaka, Aug 11 (PTI) Bangladesh on Friday appointed veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as their ODI captain for both the Asia Cup and the 2023 World Cup .

Apart from the two marquee events, Bangladesh will also face New Zealand in a white ball series in late September before travelling to India for the World Cup beginning October 5.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 4th T20I vs West Indies: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Lauderhill.

"We have appointed Shakib as the captain for the Asia Cup and World Cup. The World Cup and Asia Cup squads will be announced tomorrow. The selectors will pick a squad of 17 members," said Nazmul Hassan, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president.

Shakib has taken over from Tamim Iqbal, who was ruled out of the Asia Cup with a back injury.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo is Instagram’s Highest Earner Per Post in 2023, Lionel Messi Second; Virat Kohli in Top 15 of ‘Insta Rich List’.

Now, Shakib has become the Bangladesh captain in all three formats of the game. He has been the team's Test and T20I skipper since early last year.

Shakib's last assignment as ODI captain of Bangladesh was against Ireland at Malahide on May 12, 2017, and the match ended without a result.

In all, Shakib has led Bangladesh in 52 ODIs, 19 Tests and 39 T20Is, and his tenure at the helm, which started in 2009, has been marked with infrequent stints.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)