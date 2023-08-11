India did not have a great start to the ongoing five-match T20I series against West Indies. The batting unit failed to put on a show and as a result, the Men in Blue lost the first two matches of the series. However, India brought their A-game into play in the third T20I and defeated the Caribbean side by seven wickets. While it was Kuldeep Yadav who put up a show with the ball, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma inflicted carnage upon the opposition with the bat to help India stage a comeback into the series. ‘Touchdown Miami’ Indian Cricket Team Players Arrive in Florida for Last Two T20Is Against West Indies (Watch Video)

With three games done and dusted, the caravan will move to the USA for the last two games. India will lock horns with West Indies in the fourth T20I on Saturday, August 12 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida. Hardik Pandya & Co. would look to put up yet another complete performance in the upcoming game and outclass the hosts.

As India bid to level the series in Lauderhill, it will be interesting to see if they will drop Yashasvi Jaiswal, who failed to impress in his debut T20I game in the third match in Guyana and play Ishan Kishan at his expense. But given Hardik has shown consistency in selection thus far, one can expect the team management to give Jaiswal another go. Besides the lone opening spot, the rest of the playing XI picks itself. Though Shubman Gill has not been fired in the series, he is a match-winner with the bat and the think tank is expected to retain him in the starting XI for the crunch game. ‘Umran Malik Is Very Young and Has Lot of Years Ahead of Him’ Says Brian Lara Ahead of IND vs WI 4th T20I 2023

India Likely Playing XI for 4th T20I vs West Indies

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

