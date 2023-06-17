New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Shane Watson, one of the most attacking all-rounders ever who represented Australia during their golden period of dominance, turned 42 on Saturday.

Watson made his international debut for Australia in 2002 in an ODI, scoring just two runs and going wicketless. But what followed till the nxt decade, till his retirement in 2016 made him one of the most feared players from Australia.

Also Read | Brazil vs Guinea, International Friendly 2023 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast of BRA vs GUI on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Watson represented Australia in 59 Tests from 2005-2015. In these matches, he scored 3,731 runs at an average of 35.19. He scored four centuries and 24 fifties in the longer format, with the best score of 176. He also took 75 wickets in the format, with best bowling figures of 6/33 and an average of 33.68.

The all-rounder represented Aussies in 190 ODI matches from 2002-2015. In these matches, he scored 5,757 runs at an average of 40.54, which showcases his consistency at a strike rate of 90.44. He scored nine centuries and 33 half-centuries, with the best score of 185*. He also took 168 wickets in the format at an average of 31.79, with best bowling figures of 4/36.

Also Read | Why Ishan Kishan Opted Out of Duleep Trophy 2023? Here’s the Possible Reason Behind Indian Batter Missing Domestic Tournament Ahead of West Indies Tour.

Watson played 58 T20Is for Australia and scored 1,462 runs at an average of 29.24 and a strike rate of 145.32. He scored one century and 10 fifties in his T20I career, with the best score of 124*. He also took 48 wickets in the format.

Watson earned the 'Player of the Tournament' title in 2012 T20 World Cup, having topped the run charts with 249 runs in six matches with three fifties and took 11 wickets.

Overall, in 307 international matches, he has scored 10,950 runs at an average of 36.74. He scored 14 centuries and 67 half-centuries in his career. He has also taken 291 international wickets for Australia. These statistics make him one of the best all-rounders ever.

Watson was a part of two victorious ICC Cricket World Cup campaigns with Australia in 2007 and 2015. He played a key role in both of these campaigns. In 2007, he scored 145 runs in six innings at an average of 145 and scored a half-century. He also took four wickets. In the 2015 WC, he scored 208 runs in seven innings at an average of 41.60, with two fifties. He also took two wickets in the tournament.

The all-rounder also won two ICC Champions Trophy titles in 2006 and 2009 with Aussies. In the 2006 final against West Indies, he scored a match-winning 57* and took 2/11. He scored 128 runs in five innings, with eight wickets in the tournament. In the 2009 edition of the tournament, Watson scored a match-winning 105* in final against New Zealand and earned another 'Player of the Match' for his efforts. Watson scored 265 runs in five innings at an average of over 88 with two centuries and took six wickets throughout the tournament.

Watson has also graced the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his presence. He represented Rajasthan Royals (2008-2015), Royal Challengers Bangalore (2016-17) and Chennai Super Kings (2018-20) in a decorated IPL career.

In 145 matches, Watson scored 3,874 runs in his IPL career at an average of 30.99 and a strike rate of over 137. He scored four centuries and 21 fifties in his career, with the best score of 117*. He has also taken 92 wickets in his IPL career, with best figures of 4/29.

He has also won two IPL titles, one with RR in 2008 and one with CSK in 2018. He performed well in both finals, scoring 28 runs and taking a wicket in 2008 final against CSK, while scoring an unbeaten 117* in the 2018 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)