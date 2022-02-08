New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Business conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji's housing platform Joyville has roped in Sourav Ganguly, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, as its brand ambassador.

Joyville, which is a USD 200 million platform established by Shapoorji Pallonji, ADB, IFC and Actis, has so far launched six housing projects in four major cities.

As part of the association, Ganguly, the current president of BCCI, will lead the brand campaigns of the company and portray Joyville Shapoorji's core values to the home buyers, a company statement said.

Sriram Mahadevan, MD, Joyville Shapoorji Housing, said: "We are delighted to appoint Sourav Ganguly as our brand ambassador. He is our first choice because of his dynamic personality, leadership qualities and reliability. We are confident that with this association, we will be able to reach out to our target audience, more meaningfully.”

Commenting on the association, Ganguly said, "It is my pleasure and honour to be associated with Shapoorji Pallonji Group and be the face of brand Joyville. It is a historic association for me because Shapoorji Pallonji has a legacy of excellence."

Their 156-year-old business speaks volumes of the legacy, quality and class of the brand, he said.

Joyville will be launching the new brand campaign soon with Ganguly which will be amplified through a 360-degree marketing approach.

