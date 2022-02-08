The GMC Athletic Stadium in Goa is all set to welcome the match between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL 2021-22 tournament. The match will begin at 07.30 pm IST. In this article, we shall be speaking about the live telecast and online streaming details of the match. But before that, let's quickly have a look at the preview of the game. With an aim to consolidate their position on numner one, Joy Gabriel's men will be eying a win. The team has 26 points in their kitty a win here win will simply mean that they will have 29 points. Bartholomew Ogbeche Talks About His Recent Success at Hyderabad FC Ahead of ISL 2021-22 Match Against ATK Mohun Bagan.

This will also mean that the Nizams will be in contention for the semifinals. the team had missed out on the semifinals last year. Talking about the head-to-head of the last three games, each of these fixtures has ended up with a draw. The last time the two teams met each other, the game ended with a 2-2 draw. For Hyderabad FC, all eyes will be on Bartholomew Ogbeche and Nikhil Poojary as they will play a vital role in the team. Ogbeche who is the highest scorer in the ISL with 49 goals will reach the milestone of 50 if he nets a goal tonight.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohan Bagan will be looking to make a comeback with a win. out of the last five games, the team has only won a couple of them. The remaining matches ended with a draw. ATK Mohan Bagan is placed on number seven of the ISL 2021-22 points table. Meanwhile, for ATK Mohun Bagan, Manvir Singh and Hugo Boumous will hold the key. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Goa. The match will take place on February 8, 2022 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the HFC Vs ATKMB clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

