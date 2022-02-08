The Indian women's team would be in action against their New Zealand counterparts in a one-off T20I on February 9, Wednesday. After quarantining in Christchurch, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team has reached Queenstown where they would begin a long limited-overs series against hosts New Zealand at the John Davies Oval. The one-off T20I would be succeeded by a five-match ODI series at the same venue to minimise the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak. India Women vs New Zealand Women 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND-W vs NZ-W Fixtures, Live Streaming, Telecast, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of India's Tour of New Zealand

Kaur, who had a brilliant Women's Big Bash League having been named Player of the Tournament, would lead the Indian side and she would hope to outplay the hosts in their own backyard. This match and the subsequent ODI series would serve as a good platform for preparation ahead of the much-anticipated Women's World Cup 2022 next month. The Indian team would be keen on getting used to these conditions, which would be of immense help in the showpiece event next month.

India Women vs New Zealand Women Head to Head Record in T20Is

India Women and New Zealand Women have faced each other a total of 12 times with the White Ferns winning eight of those matches. India have won four games. The last time these two sides squared off was in the Women's T20 World Cup in 2020 which India won by three runs.

India Women vs New Zealand One-off T20I 2022 Key Players

For India, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur would definitely be a very important player alongside Shafali Verma. The hosts would meanwhile, bank on captain Sophie Devine to lead from the front and hope that Suzie Bates does well too.

India Women vs New Zealand One-off T20I 2022 Mini Battles

The battle between Shafali Verma and Hannah Rowe would be interesting to watch alongside the duel between Suzie Bates and Poonam Yadav. Both of these clashes can determine the outcome of the game.

India Women vs New Zealand T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India Women vs New Zealand Women One-off T20I will be played at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on February 09, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 05:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

India Women vs New Zealand One-off T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Unfortunately for fans in India, the game would have a live telecast in the absence of an official broadcaster. However, Amazon Prime Video would be streaming all matches on this tour, in India so fans can access the app and watch live action. Sparksport would live telecast the match in New Zealand.

India Women vs New Zealand One-off T20I 2022 Likely Playing XI

India Women Likely Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

New Zealand Women Likely Playing XI: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe

