New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) After going unsold in the auction, India all-rounder Shardul Thakur is set to make his return to the IPL with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) roping him in as a replacement for the injured Mohsin Khan.

Under new captain Rishabh Pant, LSG will begin their campaign against Delhi Capitals on Monday.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the 33-year-old Thakur is "currently with the LSG squad in Visakhapatnam".

Thakur, who scored 505 runs and snapped 35 wickets in nine matches during the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai following a foot surgery, had signed with Essex to play county cricket.

However, the report stated that "Thakur had already alerted Essex that he would take up the offer if any IPL franchise needed a replacement player".

It was also reported that Mohsin had sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his right knee at the end of December during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Although he did join the LSG camp, he is currently "doing rehab and will work with the LSG support staff to chalk out his route back".

