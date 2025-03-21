Mumbai, March 21: LSG will kickstart their IPL 2025 season against Delhi Capitals at Vizag on March 24. Let us look at five of their players to watch out for.

1. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant (Photo credit: X @RishabhPant17)

The most expensive IPL player ever at Rs 27 crore, the weight of prize tag and captaincy must be looming large on Pant's head. But the audacious wicketkeeper-batter will be well-supported by a power-packed LSG batting line-up consisting of Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni among others. IPL 2025: Top Five Players From Gujarat Titans To Watch Out for, From Shubman Gill to Rashid Khan; Check Full List.

2. Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran (Photo credit: Instagram @nicholaspooran)

The Caribbean star is a reliable finisher and was LSG's second-highest run-getter with 499 runs in 14 matches, averaging a massive 62.37 with a stunning strike rate of 178.21 and three half-centuries. The hard-hitting middle-order batter would love to follow last season's heroics.

3. David Miller

David Miller and Sai Sudharsan (Photo credit: Twitter @gujarat_titans)

The Proteas batter is another vital part of LSG set-up and a power-packed finisher with the ability to strike non-stop in death overs. While his last season with Gujarat Titans (GT) yielded him just 210 runs in nine innings with a fifty, Miller would be aiming to deliver something special this time around.

4. Mayank Yadav

Mayank Yadav. (Photo credits: X/@IPL)

Having set the speed guns on fire and hitting the 150 kmph mark consistently, Mayank would be aiming for a breakout season after recovering from all the recent injuries and learning from mentor Zaheer Khan. Last season, he took seven wickets in four matches. Omkar Salvi Touches Chandrakant Pandit's Feet, Exchange Greetings as Former Mumbai Coaches Meet Ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

5. Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

The ace LSG and Indian spinner had an underwhelming 2024 season, with just 10 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 38.30. He would be aiming to make amends this time around and deliver a brilliant season.