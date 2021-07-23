Celtic Manor (UK), Jul 23 (PTI) Shubhankar Sharma began with a string of pars and then saw a fair bit of action, carding a modest one-under 70 to emerge as the best-placed Indian at tied 31 after the opening round of the Cazoo Open here.

His colleagues Ajeetesh Sandhu (73) was T-72 and Gaganjeet Bhullar (74) was T-91.

Nacho Elvira and Vincent Norrman shared the lead after carding seven-under 64.

Norman, making just his fourth European Tour start, set the clubhouse target with a bogey-free round and was joined on that number by Elvira, who carded nine birdies and an eagle.

Sharma after 10 straight pars birdied 11th, 15th and 17th but also dropped shots on 14th and 16th.

Sandhu had one birdie at ninth and he bogeyed first, 15th and 17th, while Bhullar birdied sixth and bogeyed 2nd, 12th, 15th and 16th.

The cut looks likely at one-over.

Two strokes behind the co-leaders Elvira and Norman are Finland's Mikko Korhonen and James Morrison of England, who fired five-under 66 each.

Nine golfers share fifth place on four-under par, including Sam Horsfield, who won the Celtic Classic last year at this venue -- the Twenty Ten Course at The Celtic Manor Resort as part of the 2020 UK Swing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)