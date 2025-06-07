Amsterdam, Jun 6 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma failed to make the cut after carding a one-over 72 on the second day of the KLM Open here.

Sharma shot 78 in the first round.

Also Read | Oman National Cricket Team Players Yet to Receive Prize Money for 2024 ICC T20 World Cup From Cricket Board, Forced To Leave Country Amid Dispute: Report.

Play was suspended for the day due to darkness at The International.

Though the projected cut is set at four-over, Sharma at eight-over is certain to miss the cut. He had two birdies and one bogey in his second round.

Also Read | French Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Outclasses Novak Djokovic in Semi-Final, Sets Up Historic Title Clash Against Carlos Alcaraz.

Meanwhile, Veer Ahlawat retired after a difficult first day of 78.

During the second round, the weather conditions were tough as play had to be stopped for two hours in the afternoon before it could be resumed. The strong winds went to over 35 mph.

Joakim Lagergren set himself apart from the rest of the field on the second day as he played a round of three under par for the day despite the harsh conditions.

Lagergren was helped by the fact that he started earlier in the day, taking the lead by two strokes with a round of 68 and has a total score of eight under. The round included seven birdies and four bogeys.

The harsh weather made it challenging for all players as day one leader Ricardo Gouveia had to fight his way to a round of one-over 72. He is now in second place with a score of six-under par.

Gouveia made four birdies and five bogeys.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)