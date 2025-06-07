It has been almost a year since the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 got over, with India national cricket team bagging the trophy for the first time since 2007. But, despite such a long time, unresolved pay dispute issues have come up. Star players of the side like Kashyap Prajapati, along with most of the other members of that Oman national cricket team squad are yet to receive their share of the prize money from Oman Cricket. India's Performance In Cricket World Cups: Number of ICC Men’s WC Titles Won By Men in Blue Across Formats.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, there has been a refusal from Oman Cricket to pay players 225,000 USD in prize money the ICC had set aside for teams finishing between 13th and 20th at the event. The Oman cricket team finished last in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Group B, after losing all four matches in their group stage. It must be noted that prize money of 11.25 million USD was disclosed by the ICC, a record-breaking amount at that time.

According to the World Cricketers' Association (WCA), multiple participating boards from the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup are yet to pay the full prize money to their players. But, Oman Cricket's breach has had the deepest consequences, with no one in the 15-player squad receiving a share of the 225,000 USD passed by ICC. Despite ICC's terms of participation, which clearly state that all prize money must be paid to the squads by the participating boards, within 21 days of the end of the tournament. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces Prize Money of 125 Crore INR For Team India Cricketers For ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Victory.

Oman national cricket team player Kashyap Prajapati who is currently in the USA to stabilize his career, opened up on the issue. Kashyap Prajapati said, "Our lives have been upended over this issue; we've lost our spot in the team, our contracts have been torn up, and we have been forced to leave the country". Raising questions, the 29-year-old top-order batter also said, "It's just so confusing and we don't understand why the ICC isn't able to ensure we get paid the prize money we have earned, and why there isn't a safe space for us to raise concerns?".

