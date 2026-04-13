Barcelona [Spain], April 13 (ANI): Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, one of the greatest athletes of all time and the 2023 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year, was announced as the latest global superstar to join the Laureus movement as an Ambassador on Monday.

Fraser-Pryce won three Olympic gold medals and ten World Championship titles, inspiring millions of sports fans around the world during an elite career that spanned two decades, according to a press release.

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No sprinter in history has won more global titles, and her final 100-meter victory at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, achieved after becoming a mother in 2019, made her the oldest athlete ever to win a global sprint title.

Away from the track, she is the founder of the Pocket Rocket Foundation, which provides academic scholarships, mentorship and support to Jamaican student athletes. Her dedication to using the power of sport to bring change to her community mirrors the mission at the heart of the Laureus movement and the reason an increasing number of top international sporting figures are joining its work.

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Fraser-Pryce will travel to Madrid for the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards on April 20, where she will take on her role as a Laureus Ambassador for the first time. Fraser-Pryce will be back on the Laureus red carpet after six nominations for the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award during her career, including her win in 2023.

This year, Nominees for that same Award include three stars of the 2025 World Athletics Championships: Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who won gold in 100m, 200m and the 4x100m relay; Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who won the 400m in the second-fastest time in history; and Faith Kipyegon, winner of a fourth world title over 1500m.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, new Laureus Ambassador, said, "Laureus has long been a meaningful part of my journey, and I'm honoured to take this next step as a Global Ambassador, especially as I join the Laureus community in Madrid for the Laureus World Sports Awards. This moment reflects a continued commitment to the sport and to the athletes coming behind me. My experience has given me a deep understanding of both the opportunities and challenges athletes face today, and I'm passionate about using that perspective to guide, uplift, and empower the next generation to rise to even greater heights."

Sebastian Coe, Laureus World Sports Academy Member, said, "Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is one of the most dominant and enduring athletes we have seen in modern sport. For nearly 20 years, she set extraordinary standards on the track, not only through her performances but through the grace and resilience she brings to everything she does. Her commitment to education and opportunity for young people - in particular in Jamaica - is deeply aligned with the values of Laureus. We are delighted to welcome her as a Laureus Ambassador, and I know she will play a huge role in helping Laureus continue its mission of improving young lives through the power of sport."

Shelly-Ann joins a global roster of Laureus Ambassadors - athletes who use their voice, platform and passion to support Laureus Sport for Good. Since the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards, Eileen Gu, Jude Bellingham, Simone Biles and Thiago Alcantara are among the athletes who have also joined Laureus as volunteer Ambassadors. (ANI)

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