New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squads for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies to be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Batter Shikhar Dhawan will be leading Team India in the three-match ODI series, with Ravindra Jadeja as the vice-captain.

Also Read | Shafali Verma Headlines ICC's '100 per Cent Cricket Superstars' Promotional Programme With 4 Others.

The Men in Blue will be squaring off against the West Indies for a three-match ODI series and five-match T20I series, from July 22. Currently, Team India is facing England in the multi-format series, with the last match to be played on July 17.

Star batter Virat Kohli, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and batter Rohit Sharma are among the senior players who have been rested from the ODIs.

Also Read | Nick Kyrgios’ Former Girlfriend Chiara Passari Breaks Silence After Assault Charges, Thanks Her Supporter on Instagram.

Kohli, who was known for his blistering batting performances has failed to regain his form. After missing out on the home series against South Africa, the former skipper could manage to score only 31 runs in the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston.

On the other hand, Bumrah led Team India at the Edgbaston and impressed everyone with his pace and fiery knock, where he smashed 35 runs in a single over by Stuart Broad and created a world record.

India's squad for three ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)