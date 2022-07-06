Nick Kyrgios' former girlfriend Chiara Passari has finally broken her silence after her allegations of assault charges against the star tennis player came out. According the reports of the Canberra Times, Passari lodged a complaint accusing his former partner Kyrgios of physically assaulting her in 2021. The Canberra Court has summoned the 27-year-old Aussie tennis star in August for the case's hearing. If the player is found guilty, then he can face two-years jail time, a police official informed. Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 Quarterfinalist, To Appear in Court Over Common Assault Allegation

Nick Kyrgios, who has been fined two times at All England Club in the ongoing Championships for misconduct and negative sportsmanship, is due to play in the Wimbledon 2022 quarterfinals against Cristian Garin on July 06. However, Chiara Passari, the alleged victim, has spoken out for the first time since the charges handed down to Kyrgios. While responding to a supporter, Passari wrote on Instagram: "Thank you. Finally someone smart enough to understand how the justice system works." According to the Daily Telegraph, the incident was reported in the month of December last year. Many are of the view that the timing of the charges can effect on the performance of Kyrgios who is eyeing a top-four sport in Wimbledon.

