Indore, Oct 18 (PTI) Kiran Shinde produced a blistering 38-ball 75 as Andhra Pradesh chased down a tricky target to register a two-wicket win over Bihar in an Elite group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Tuesday.

Chasing 182 to win, Andhra were down in the dumps at 68-5 in the ninth over, but Shinde changed the complexion of the match with a whirlwind innings.

Shinde made good use of the long handle, plundering nine fours and four sixes while adding 92 runs with Ricky Bhui (37) to lift Andhra to 160 in the 17th over.

Once both the batters were back in the hut, K V Sasikanth, who had taken two wickets, slammed a six off Anuj Raj in the last over to take the team home with two balls to spare.

Earlier, Bihar posted 181 for two in 20 overs, riding on Babul Kumar's 72 and Bipin Saurabh's 52.

S Gani also smashed a quickfire 17-ball 33.

Defending the total, Abhijeet Saket (3/31), Harsh Singh (2/43) and Anuj Raj (2/30) did put up a good show but, in the end, they were done in by Shinde's brilliance.

In another match, Himachal Pradesh beat Saurashtra by 13 runs to move to the second position in the points table.

Saurashtra still sits at top with 14 points, while HP and Andhra are tied at 12 points.

Brief Scores:

Bihar 181-2 in 20 overs (Babul Kumar 72, Bipin Saurabh 52; KV Sasikanth 2/36) lost by 2 wickets to Andhra 186-8 in 19.4 overs.

Himachal Pradesh 157-8 in 20 overs (Nikhil Gangta 54; Jaydev Unadkat 2/24, Chirag Jani 2/28) win by 13 runs against

Saurashtra 144-9 in 20 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 57; Rishi Dhawan 3/25).

Nagaland 119-8 in 20 overs (S Mundhe 45; Roosh Kalaria 2/20, Chintan Gaja 2/27, Arzan Nagwaswalla 2/27) lost by 9 wickets to Gujarat 122-1 in 9.5 overs (Saurav Chauhan 84; Akash Singh 1/20).

