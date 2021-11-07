Sharjah [UAE], November 7 (ANI): Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik on Sunday equalled India opener KL Rahul's record of fastest fifty in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Malik achieved the feat in the ongoing match against Scotland as Pakistan look to end the Super 12 stage on a high.

Malik smashed 54 runs in 18 balls as Pakistan scored 189 in 20 overs. In doing, the Pakistan batter equalled Rahul's record of fastest fifty in this year's T20 World Cup.

KL Rahul had scored 50 in 18 balls on Friday as India chased down 86 in 6.3 overs against Scotland.

Malik's fifty is also the fastest half-century (18 balls) for Pakistan in T20 World Cup history.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh holds the record of smashing the fastest-ever fifty in T20Is.

The flamboyant batsman had amassed 6 sixes in Stuart Broad's over and scored his fifty of just 12 balls in the 2007 T20 World Cup. (ANI)

