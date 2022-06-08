Chateauroux [France], June 8 (ANI): Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Avani Lekhara clinched a gold medal with a world record score of 250.6 in Women's 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 here at the Chateauroux Para-Shooting World Cup on Tuesday and secured a place at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

The 20-year-old shooter broke her own world record of 249.6. Poland's Emilia Babska bagged the silver medal with a total of 247.6, while the bronze was won by Anna Normann of Sweden with a total of 225.6. SH1 category is for athletes with lower limb impairment for competition in rifle events.

Also Read | IND vs SA, 1st T20I 2022: Rahul Dravid Impressed With Umran Malik; but Unsure of Giving Him Chance Against South Africa.

"Proud to bring home the gold medal in the R2 10M Air Rifle SH1 event with a WR score & s 1st #Paris2024 Quota, at the #Chateauroux2022. My 1st Int. event since the @paralympics. A big thank you to everyone who has supported me! @narendramodi @ianuragthakur @ParalympicIndia @Media_SAI, " tweeted Avani Lekhara.

Lekhara bagged the gold just three days after being on the verge of missing out on the Para Shooting World Cup as her coach and escort were denied visas. The Sports Ministry and Sports Authority of India had to intervene to get the Visa cleared.

Also Read | IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022 in New Delhi.

Last year Avani Lekhara clinched a gold medal and a bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. She won a gold in the 10 metre Air Rifle standing event in the SH1 category and followed it up with a bronze in the women's 50-metre rifle 3 positions SH1 event, making her the first Indian woman to win multiple medals at the Paralympics. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)