Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Shraddha Naresh Padvekar produced another impressive performance to get the better of top seeded Daksh Jagesia in the third round of the All India Chess Masters FIDE Rating Championship here on Monday.

Shraddha said she reaped the benefits of deviating from her usual opening to win the contest against Jagesia, which is another big achievement in her career after playing out a draw with Woman Candidate Master in a FIDE-rating event last year.

"I played a different opening than usual, and after a few strategic moves, I managed to gain a plus position and secure a very important win," Shraddha said in a release.

Results:

Shraddha Padvekar 1 beat Daksh Jagesia 0; Yash Kapadi 1 beat Nova Ayer 0; Punit Dodhiya 1 beat Kush Agarwal 0; Darsh Shetty 1 beat Aashrita Balaji 0; Yati Agarwal 0.5 drew with 0.5 Om Gada; Janhavi Soneji 1 beat Aaradhya Kenjale 0; Vihaan Ravi 1 beat Abhishek Patil 0; Sarvesh Sawant 0 lost to Vageesh Swaminathan 1; Pallavi Yadav 0 lost to Deepak Soni 1; Shreyas Kaushik 1 beat 0 Deepak Rana.

