Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], November 24 (ANI): Top India batter Shreyas Iyer created a new record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Punjab Kings (PBKS) roped in the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain for a whopping price of Rs 26.75 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made the first bid of Rs 2 crore. Punjab Kings came in at Rs 2.20 crore. In between, KKR stopped bidding and Delhi Capitals (DC) came into the picture. The Delhi-based franchise raised the price to Rs 25 crore. The two franchises kept on making a bid for the 29-year-old. In the end, the Punjab-based franchise won the bidding war and set a landmark in the history of the cash-rich tournament.

Iyer has played all formats for India, proving his mettle mostly in ODI cricket, where he averages 47 and has scored five centuries and 18 fifties in 57 ODIs. In 51 T20Is for India, Iyer has scored 1,104 runs at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of over 136, with eight half-centuries and best score of 74*.

During his time with Delhi Capitals (2015-21), he earned a reputation as a fierce young leader, taking DC to finals in 2021. After joining Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2022, Iyer went one step further and won the franchise its third IPL title, its first in 10 years, this year. Throughout the season, Iyer along with mentor Gautam Gambhir, led the team's aggressive, high-scoring brand of cricket from the front.

In his IPL career, Iyer has scored 2,375 runs at an average of 31.67, with a strike rate of 123.96 and 16 half-centuries. His best score is 96. In his last season for KKR, he scored 351 runs in 15 matches at an average of 39.00 and a strike rate of over 146, making two fifties.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings (PBKS) used Right to Match (RTM) to bring back Arshdeep Singh to the franchise for 18 crores. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Gujarat Titans (GT) entered the bid. In the end, SRH bought Arshdeep at Rs 15.75 crore. The Kings used RTM, meanwhile, the Sunrisers raised the price to Rs 18 crore and the Punjab Kings accepted the price.

A brilliant left-arm pacer for his swing and wicket-taking abilities, Arshdeep has represented India in 59 T20Is and has already taken 92 wickets at an average of 18.47, making him the most successful pacer for India in T20Is and their second-highest wicket-taker of all-time despite debuting only in 2022. The youngster was a crucial part of India's T20 WC winning squad this year and was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 17 wickets in eight matches at an average of 12.47.

Since 2019, the year of his IPL debut, Arshdeep has represented the Punjab Kings in 65 matches, taking 76 wickets at an average of 27.00 and best figures of 5/32. The season this year was his strongest-ever showing, taking 19 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 26.58.

While South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada was sold to Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 10.75 crores. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) started the bid with 2 crore, and Mumbai Indians (MI) too came into the bidding war along with the Gujarat-based franchise. In the end, the Proteas pacer made his way to the GT, the one-time IPL champions.

The South African pacer is among the best in the world, having taken 71 wickets in 65 T20Is. He is the part of the SA team which reached the T20 World Cup finals this year and took 13 wickets in nine matches. Rabada has played T20 leagues and competitions worldwide and taken 264 scalps in 211 matches.

In the IPL, Rabada has represented Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, having taken 117 wickets in 80 matches. With PBKS from 2022-2024, he took 41 wickets in 30 matches while with DC from 2017-2021, he took 76 wickets in 50 matches. In 11 matches last season for Punjab Kings, he took 11 wickets at an average of 33.81.

English wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler was sold to Gujarat Titans (GT) at a massive price of Rs 15.75 crore. Rajasthan Royal (RR) started the bidding for the English batter, and later Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) came into the bidding war. However, in the end, the Titans made the highest bid and bagged Buttler into the squad.

Buttler is one of finest white-ball batters of this generation, with 11,929 runs, eight centuries and 83 fifties to his name in 427 T20s. A T20 World Cup-winning captain for England, Buttler made a name for himself in the IPL during his stint with Rajasthan Royals (RR) from 2018 to 2024.

For RR since 2018, Buttler scored 3,055 runs at an average of 41.84 and a strike rate of 147.79, with 7 centuries and 18 fifties. His best score was 124. He is the team's third-highest run-getter of all time. The IPL 2022, in which RR finished as runners-up, was the zenith of Buttler's career, as he ended up on the top of run-scoring charts, with 863 runs in 17 matches at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of over 149, with four centuries and four fifties. His best score was 116.

In the last season, Buttler scored 359 runs in 11 matches at an average of 39.88, with two centuries.

Buttler also represented Mumbai Indians (MI) from 2016-17, scoring 527 runs in 24 matches with one half-century. He won the title with them in 2017.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) roped in the Australian pacer Mitchell Starc for Rs 11.75 crore. Mumbai Indians (MI) started the bid and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) entered the tussle to get their former players. The Delhi-based franchise got the hold of the pacer with the highest bid of Rs.11.75 crore.

A multi-time world champion with Australia across all formats, Starc is considered one of the deadliest pacers of this era, having taken 681 wickets in 281 matches. In 65 T20Is for Australia, he has taken 79 wickets at an average of 23.81. in 142 T20Is played worldwide, he has taken 193 wickets at an average of 20.59 and best figures of 4/15.

After two seasons with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from 2014-15, Starc made his IPL return this year as the most expensive player ever, brought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 24.75 crores.

Though he delivered mixed returns during the league stage, the 'Big Match Starc' came into play during playoffs, delivering outstanding spells of 3/34 and 2/14 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Qualifier 1 and final. He ended the season with 17 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 26.12 including a four-wicket haul. So far in his IPL career, Starc has taken 51 wickets in 41 matches. (ANI)

