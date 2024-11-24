Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2016 edition champions. After winning their maiden IPL trophy, the Hyderabad-based franchise are yet to win their second title. For the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad retained their star cricketers Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who performed superbly for them during the IPL 2024 season. The Pat Cummins-led SRH are the runners-up of the 2024 edition. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Mohammed Shami Goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 10 Crore.

Among Sunrisers Hyderabad's retentions, Heinrich Klaasen was the most expensive, as he was retained for a massive sum of Rs 23 crore. The Sunrisers Hyderabad head into the IPL 2025 Mega Auction with a sum of Rs 45 crore. After an explosive year, they would look to do some good work at the IPL 2025 mega auction and sign the players to form which can finally lift a second Indian Premier League title.

SRH Players Bought at IPL 2025 Auction: Mohammed Shami (10 Crore INR).

SRH Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2025 Auction: Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy

SRH Previous Season Recap: The Pat Cummins-led SRH had a brilliant run in the league stages of the IPL 2024. Hyderabad finished second with 17 points and NRR +0.414. SRH secured eight victories out of 14 matches they played in the league stages and reached the playoffs. In the playoffs, Hyderabad lost the qualifier 1 against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, SRH secured a comprehensive victory in the qualifier 2 over Rajasthan Royals. In the grand finale, SRH lost the one-sided affair against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2024 04:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).