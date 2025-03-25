Greater Noida, Mar 25 (PTI) The proverbial saying 'one man's loss is another's gain' came true for five promising boxers from Assam as a serendipitous turn of events allowed them to make their debut at the senior Women's National Championships after the 'A' team pulled out of the tournament.

As the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections draw near, internal infighting has cast a dark shadow over the national body.

First team boxers from various states including Assam, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, found themselves caught in the crossfire, as their respective state units have prevented them from participating in the championships.

While the likes of Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain are bound to rue the missed opportunity to compete, the ongoing strife within the BFI has turned into a blessing in disguise for five young Assamese pugilists -- Priyakhi Swargiari (51kg), Puja Sonowal (54kg), Dharytri Subba (57kg), Sunita Rajbongshi (60kg), and Bishnupriya Saika (65kg).

"We only found out a few days before that we have been selected and will be coming here for the women's nationals," Sonowal told PTI.

Thanks to the intervention of the Assam Olympic Association, these five boxers were given the opportunity to compete in the tournament, which they hadn't anticipated.

The five boxers, who didn't figure in the list of participants initially sent by Assam Amateur Boxing Association (AABA), are eager to soak up everything they can. They have watched every bout unfold at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex here.

"Only by watching we are learning so many things, there are so many experienced boxers here both national and international," Swargiari said.

Despite the late call-up and limited preparation time, they were eager to perform.

This last-minute inclusion also posed challenges, particularly with weight management as three of them were unable to make weight and had to concede walkovers.

Nonetheless, Sonowal and Swargiari took to the ring, facing more experienced competitors with commendable grit.

Sonowal even sustained a cut in her first round bout against Railways boxer Savita, who won by RSC (Referee Stops Contest).

"My bout didn't go as well as I hoped," Sonowal conceded.

But the 19-year-old remained optimistic.

"It was a great learning experience for me. It is my first senior event, my first time competing in the elite nationals. Before this, I had only competed in the Khelo India Games," said the chirpy boxer.

Meanwhile, Swargiari went down to Chandigarh's Laxmi Devi in her first round bout.

"They didn't fare very well but it was important for them to come as they got valuable experience," their coach Diganta Nath said.

A bitter power struggle has erupted between BFI President Ajay Singh, who is seeking a third term, and the rival faction, which is supporting former Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

