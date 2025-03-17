Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 17 (ANI): Indian batting star and Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025,

The official handle of GT made the announcement on X as they gear up for the start of their campaign against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"Shub ghadi che aavi!," posted GT in their post caption, along with a picture of Gill arriving at the camp to fireworks and traditional dance.

Shubman will be aiming to make up for a disappointing season last year as after a title win in their debut in 2022 and runners-up finish in the next, GT tanked to an eighth spot finish in 2024, with just five wins in 14 matches, losing seven and two ending in no results. They failed to register a playoff qualification as the team underwent a captaincy transition after their title-winning skipper Hardik Pandya moved back to his first team, Mumbai Indians (MI) in a controversial move.

Gill also did not have a very great season with the bat, scoring 426 runs in 12 innings at an average of 38.72 and a strike rate of over 147, with a century and two half-centuries. He could not deliver a monumental follow-up to his 2023 season, where he topped the charts with 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33, with a strike rate of 157.80, with three centuries and four half-centuries.

The 25-year-old is the highest run-getter for GT, with 1,799 runs in 45 matches and innings at an average of 44.97 and a strike rate of 147.70. He has made four centuries and 10 fifties for the franchise, with the best score of 129.

SQUAD-Batters: Shubman Gill (retained), Sai Sudharsan (retained), Rahul Tewatia (retained), Sherfane RutherfordWicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat

-Allrounders: Rashid Khan (spin; retained), Washington Sundar (spin), M Shahrukh Khan (spin; retained), Mahipal Lomror (spin), Nishant Sindhu (spin), Arshad Khan (pace), Jayant Yadav (spin), Glenn Phillips (spin), Karim Janat (pace)

-Spinners: Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore

-Fast bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya. (ANI)

