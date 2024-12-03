Liverpool, Dec 3 (AP) Days after leading Liverpool to a convincing win over Manchester City, Arne Slot aimed a cheeky dig at the beleaguered English Premier League champion over its charges for allegedly breaching financial rules.

Slot was asked at a news conference on Tuesday for the latest news about the future of Mohamed Salah, who is out of contract at the end of the season and said on Sunday that the 2-0 victory over City might be his last game against Pep Guardiola's team at Anfield.

Also Read | Amid ICC Champions Trophy 2024 Deadlock, CABI Chief Says, 'India Will Host Women's T20 World Cup for Blind, Pakistan Have Nothing To Do With It'.

Smiling, Slot replied: “Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 (charges) that are done, so he expects them not to be in the Premier League next season.”

He immediately emphasized that was a joke.

Also Read | Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Pays Floral Tribute to Hockey Legend Dhyan Chand on Death Anniversary.

City faces more than 100 charges, ranging over the period from 2009-18, for financial breaches allegedly committed when the club was trying to establish itself as the biggest force in English soccer. Punishment could be as extreme as expulsion from the league.

City denies the charges and a closed-door hearing is taking place. A verdict is not expected until early next year.

Slot has kicked City while it is down.

The champion has lost four straight games in the Premier League amid a seven-match winless run, easily its worst streak in Guardiola's tenure that started in 2016.

Slot was speaking ahead of Liverpool's match at Newcastle on Wednesday. The Reds hold a nine-point lead in the league after 13 games, and are 11 clear of fifth-placed City. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)